Manchester United on Saturday failed to close the gap on Manchester City as Arsenal forced them to a barren draw in their EPL clash at the Emirates on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils needed maximum points against the Gunners to cut the gap on their city rivals to one.

Having failed to get the desired result, they are now three points adrift despite playing a game more than the Citizens but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and this United team are now unbeaten in 18 EPL away games (W13 D5), the longest run without defeat on the road in their top-flight history.

18 – Manchester United are now unbeaten in 18 Premier League away games (W13 D5), the longest run without defeat on the road in their top-flight history. Cloud. pic.twitter.com/u0T5MiRCJp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 30, 2021

Earlier in the day, Manchester City themselves laboured to a lone-goal win over a seemingly resurgent Sheffield United team.

Gabriel Jesus’ ninth-minute goal was enough to secure the three points for the hosts, stretching their winning run to 12 games in all competitions, while they are unbeaten since November.

37 – Only James Milner (54) and Darius Vassell (46) have scored in more Premier League games without ending on the losing side than Man City forward Gabriel Jesus (37 – W35 D2). Charmer. #MCISHU pic.twitter.com/BbUM9WMkLt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 30, 2021

It was also a milestone win for Pep Guardiola, who has won 500 of the 673 competitive matches in which he has managed since he first sat in the dugout at Barcelona in 2008. It is worthy to note that 197 of those wins have come at City, in just 265 outings.

Elsewhere, Alex Iwobi and his Everton teammates slumped to a disappointing 2-0 home loss to Newcastle United at Goodison Park. Iwobi was on for 63 minutes before Carlo Ancelotti replaced him with Andre Gomes, but neither the Nigerian star nor his replacement could help the Toffees from going down in Saturday’s tie.

Indeed, Iwobi gave a wonderful account of himself in the encounter, but his effort was not enough to help his side avoid their sixth defeat of the season while Newcastle halted a run of 11 matches without a win courtesy of a brace from Callum Wilson.

In the relegation dogfight at the Hawthorns, West Brom were forced to a 2-2 draw by fellow battlers Fulham.

Apart from Semi Ajayi who was in action for the Baggies and Ola Aina for Fulham, the duo of Ademola Lookman and Tosin Adarabioyo who are being linked to play for the Super Eagles soonest were also in the thick of the action for the Cottagers.

In the last match of the day, Danny Ings and Southampton were denied an equaliser by VAR using the tiniest of margins in the fifth minute of added-on time at the end of the second half in the home match against Aston Villa.

Villa took all three points courtesy of a first half goal from Ross Barkley. Villa are now up to eighth on the EPL table, and with a game in hand.

Saturday EPL results

Everton 0 – 2 Newcastle United

Crystal Palace 1 – 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City 1 – 0 Sheffield United

West Bromwich Albion 2 – 2 Fulham

Arsenal 0 – 0 Manchester United

Southampton 0-1 Aston Villa