Sunshine Stars v Enugu Rangers @ Akure Township Stadium @4pm on Jan.31

Sunshine Stars have an axe to grind with Rangers as they have had no victory to savour over the Flying Antelopes in their last five meetings.

With a point between them, Rangers have the better current form-unbeaten in five, but Lobi Stars held them to a scoreless draw in their last match.

For Sunshine Stars, they need to follow up their away win over Dakkada to move above Rangers and to within a point of current league leaders, Rivers United.

Leading the line for Gbenga Ogunbote’s team will be Sadeeq Yusuf, who already has four goals this season, while Salisu Yusuf will rely on a mean defence that has conceded only three goals.

Current Form: Sunshine Stars [W-W-D-L-W]; Enugu Rangers [D-D-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

23/02/20 NPF Sunshine Stars 0 – 0 Enugu Rangers

14/11/19 NPF Enugu Rangers 1 – 0 Sunshine Stars

14/04/19 NPF Sunshine Stars 1 – 2 Enugu Rangers

21/03/19 NPF Enugu Rangers 1 – 0 Sunshine Stars

04/03/18 NPF Sunshine Stars 1 – 1 Enugu Rangers

Prediction: Sunshine Stars 2-2 Enugu Rangers

Arsenal v Man. United @Emirates Stadium @6:30pm on Jan.30

These are two teams with the same goal-to return to the acme of English football and win the English Premier League title again after many barren years.

United were brought down to earth on Wednesday when they lost at home to the basement side, Sheffield United while Arsenal continued their good recent form by snagging a come-from-behind victory away to Southampton.

For the Gunners, their captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, will continue to be absent while Kieran Tierney could return.

There are doubts over the fitness of Emile Smith Rowe and Thomas Partey, though Mikel Arteta could give Martin Odegaard some minutes. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs an immediate response to keep United in the title picture but will have to decide on who will start as his No.9 between Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial.

Current Form: Arsenal [W-L-W-D-W]; Man. United [L-W-W-D-W]

Head-to-head

01/11/20 PRL Man. Utd 0 – 1 Arsenal

01/01/20 PRL Arsenal 2 – 0 Man. Utd

30/09/19 PRL Man. Utd 1 – 1 Arsenal

10/03/19 PRL Arsenal 2 – 0 Man. Utd

25/01/19 FAC Arsenal 1 – 3 Man. Utd

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Man. Utd

Atalanta v Lazio @Gewiss Stadium @3pm on Jan.31

The last five matches between these two sides have produced 23 goals, an average of over four goals per match with their last meeting coming just last Wednesday in the Coppa Italia. That ended 3-2 in Atalanta’s favour.

Papu Gomez has been sold and Gianpiero Gasperini is also hampered by the absences of Robin Gosens, who is suspended while Hans Hateboer is injured and Mario Pasalic continues his injury rehabilitation.

Lazio are on a good run in Serie A, having won their last four matches that included a 3-0 rout of Roma.

Ciro Immobile, with 13 goals, will lead this Lazio team while Atalanta’s highest goal scorer, Luis Muriel, will probably start the match on the substitutes’ bench. It promises to be another goalfest from two sides, who attack more than they defend.

Current Form: Atalanta [W-W-D-D-W]; Lazio [L-W-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

27/01/21 COI Atalanta 3 – 2 Lazio

30/09/20 SEA Lazio 1 – 4 Atalanta

24/06/20 SEA Atalanta 3 – 2 Lazio

19/10/19 SEA Lazio 3 – 3 Atalanta

15/05/19 COI Atalanta 0 – 2 Lazio

Prediction: Atalanta 2-2 Lazio

Barcelona v Athletic Club @Camp Nou @9pm on Jan.31

The last defeat suffered by the Catalans was in the Super Cup defeat to Athletic Club, compounded by a red card to Lionel Messi.

This is then a revenge match for Messi as he leads his team against Asier Villalibre and the Marcelino-led team, who are enjoying a purple patch. Messi, already with 11 league goals, will seek to play in-between the lines to disrupt the well-organised defensive structure that Marcelino has instituted since he took over.

Midfield anchor Sergio Busquets is suspended but Miralem Pjanic is ready while right back Sergino Dest is ready to make a return.

Athletic may play with two central attackers in Raul Garcia and Inaki Williams up top after they smashed Getafe 5-1 in midweek.

Current Form: Barcelona [W-W-W-L-W]; Athletic Club [W-W-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

17/01/21 SUC Barcelona 2 – 3 Athletic Club

06/01/21 LAL Athletic Club 2 – 3 Barcelona

23/06/20 LAL Barcelona 1 – 0 Athletic Club

06/02/20 CDR Athletic Club 1 – 0 Barcelona

16/08/19 LAL Athletic Club 1 – 0 Barcelona

Prediction: Barcelona 2-2 Athletic Club