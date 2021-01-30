ADVERTISEMENT

After going the first six matches of the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League season unbeaten, Nasarawa United suffered their first defeat to Plateau United in Jos on Friday.

The Solid Miners were beaten 1-0 by the Peace Boys but they remain top of the NPFL standings with 14 points from seven games.

All the points are in the bag.

Mohamed Zulkifilu scored the crucial goal that earned Plateau United the victory in the 36th minute

Mohamed Zulkifilu scored the crucial goal that earned Plateau United the victory in the 36th minute in what was dubbed, “The North-Central Derby” by pundits, the Peace Boys took the game to the visitors right from the blast of the whistle.

Plateau United almost took the lead as early as the 12th minute, however, Abba Umar was denied a glorious opportunity.

Moments later, the 2019/20 NPFL champions came close again but Oche Ochowechi blazed the ball over the crossbar from just inside the box. After the early misses, Plateau United deservedly took a first-half lead when Zulkifilu headed home from Amos Gyang’s superb delivery.

At that point, it was thought that was the first of more goals to come in the match but both sides failed to get any more goals in the matchday seven NPFL encounter despite the handful of chances created.

Plateau United have now moved to the fifth spot on the NPFL table, and will be playing away to Warri Wolves in Ozoro in their next league tie, while Nasarawa United host Enyimba in Lafia. Both games will be taking place on Wednesday.