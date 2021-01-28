ADVERTISEMENT

Leicester City coach Brendan Rodgers remains positive there is nothing to fear about the latest injury setback suffered by his Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Ndidi while making his 11th league appearance of the season Wednesday night against Everton cupped a suspected hamstring injury.

The 24-year old was hauled off the pitch in the 42nd minute and promptly replaced by Papy Mendy.

A forced change for the Foxes 🔄 Papy Mendy comes on for Wilfred Ndidi, who has picked up a knock.#EveLei pic.twitter.com/kG11katAfQ — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 27, 2021

Rodgers explained that the quick substitution of Ndidi was deliberate so the player does not aggravate the situation.

“It’s just tightened up,” Rodgers said on Ndidi’s hamstring. “He doesn’t think he’s overstretched or tore it. We’ll just have to assess that. We couldn’t risk it.”

Ndidi has been struggling with various injuries since the start of the season which has limited his playing time to 15 games across all competitions.

The midfielder recently returned from a groin injury he suffered in September 2020 which ruled him out of action for more than three months with both the national team and his club.

At present, it is not sure if Ndidi can win the race against time to be fit enough to feature for the Foxes in their next Premier League game against Leeds United on January 31.

Ndidi has been a consistent performer for Leicester City since teaming up with the club from Belgian side Genk in 2017.

Regardless of the double injury blow suffered by Leicester City in the game against Everton, they were still able to record a 1-1 draw.

The solitary point secured helped Brendan Rodgers’ men stretch their unbeaten run across all competitions to nine games which ensured they kept their place in the third spot on the league table after gathering 39 points from 20 games.

Everton meanwhile moved to seventh with 33 points from 18 games.