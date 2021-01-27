ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick, has scaled the first hurdle in his ambition to contest for a seat in the highly-exalted FIFA council.

Pinnick was cleared by the FIFA Ethics Committee to contest following a lengthy and extensive scrutiny of his candidacy by the world football body.

This development means Pinnick’s ambition of making into the highest decision-making body of world football is very much on track.

Elections will be held at the Congress of the Confederation of African Football scheduled for March 12, 2021, in Rabat, Morocco.

BREAKING: FIFA has cleared @TheNFF President @PinnickAmaju to contest for a seat on the FIFA Council at the elections scheduled for Morocco on 12 March 2021. pic.twitter.com/fgkiNCcfRM — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) January 26, 2021

With his growing influence in continental and global football politics, Pinnick was initially touted to run for the Presidency of CAF.

However, the former Delta State sports commission boss opted to throw his weight behind South African Patrice Motsepe to become the next president of the CAF while he takes a shot for a seat in the FIFA council; a move many consider as very smart.

Already, FIFA have also approved the candidacies of the four aspirants to the CAF presidency.

Senegal’s Augustine Senghor, Jacques Anouma of Côte d’Ivoire, South Africa’s Patrice Motsepe and Ahmed Yahaya of Mauritania are all running to replace incumbent Ahmad Ahmad who has been banned from all football activities for five years.

The 37-member FIFA Council is the main decision-making body of the world football body that sets the vision for FIFA and global football.

Africa has seven members on the Council led by the CAF president who doubles as vice president of the Council by virtue his position as head of African football.