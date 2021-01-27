ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester City have finally climbed to the top spot on the Premier League table following their 5-0 thumping of West Bromwich on Tuesday night.

Pep Guardiola’s men in the past weeks have been making gradual steps on the log but they finally reached the summit with the big at the Hawthorns.

A brace from Ikay Guadogan and a goal each from Riyadh Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Joanne Cancelo saw the Citiyzens claiming all three points on the offer and increasing their total tally to 41 from 19 games

As for Semi Ajayi and his West Bromwich teammates, their relegation fight has just gotten even harder with the massive goals deficit from the City game.

At Saint Mary’s, Southampton lost 3-1 to the rejuvenated Arsenal team.

Nicholas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette all scored for the Gunners who have now moved up to the 8th spot on the standings.

An away win was also recorded in the London Derby between Crystal Palace and West Ham with the latter securing a 3-2 victory.

The Hammers with this latest three points have sneaked into top four region just ahead of defending champions Liverpool who have dropped to fifth position albeit with a game less compared to West Ham.

Another away win was also recorded at St. James Park where Leeds United pipped Newcastle United 2-1.