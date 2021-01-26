ADVERTISEMENT

Former Nigeria international, Odion Ighalo, has subtly announced his exit from Premier League leaders, Manchester United.

Ighalo in an emotional post on his Instagram page on Tuesday night said it was hard to see the dream come to an end. He, however, deleted the post minutes after publishing it.

United signed Ighalo last January on deadline day before extending his deal in June.

This loan is set to officially expire on January 31.

Ighalo netted five goals in total for United, with all of them scored in the Europa League and FA Cup.

Though the coronavirus pandemic and attendant lockdowns that followed cruelly ruined Ighalo’s momentum, the Nigerian striker remains grateful he was able to live his longtime dream.

He wrote: It’s so hard to see this dream come to an end . But I give God the glory for helping me fulfill this life long dream of putting on a Manchester United shirt as a player and represent this great club , it was indeed an honor I will forever cherish and be grateful for.

To the Manager I say thank you for trusting and believing in me when many did not , to my amazing team mates I will miss you guys , it was always fun and a time i look forward to training and spending time with all of you . And I pray we win the LEAGUE and FA cup this year 🤞

To the best fans in the world ( the Manchester United fans ) we have missed you , but we hear your voices cheering us on from afar , we can’t wait to have you all back on the stands .

I’m still and would remain a MANCHESTER UNITED FAN forever. Once a Red, always a Red🔴

Thank you @manchesterunited and God bless 🔴

Having failed to get the chance to face his former club Watford in the FA Cup as promised by the Manchester United coach, it remains uncertain if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will give Ighalo one last chance to play for the Red Devils before his official January 31 exit date.