Chelsea have officially named Thomas Tuchel as their new manager.

The 47-year-old German manager had previously managed German clubs Mainz and Borrusia Dortmund. His last role was as the head coach of French giant PSG from where he was sacked last December.

Tuchel replaces Frank Lampard who was relieved of his position on Monday. The German signed an 18 months contract with the option of an extra year extension.