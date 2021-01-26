Chelsea have officially named Thomas Tuchel as their new manager.
The 47-year-old German manager had previously managed German clubs Mainz and Borrusia Dortmund. His last role was as the head coach of French giant PSG from where he was sacked last December.
ALSO READ: It’s Official: Chelsea sack Frank Lampard
Tuchel replaces Frank Lampard who was relieved of his position on Monday. The German signed an 18 months contract with the option of an extra year extension.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post