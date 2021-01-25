ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea Football club is reportedly finalising plans to sack Frank Lampard, an exclusive report by the UK Telegraph indicates.

Lampard’s impending sack is coming less than 24 hours after he led the Blues into the Fifth Round of the FA Cup at the weekend after a 3-1 victory over Luton Town.

The Telegraph claims confirmation for Lampard’s sack could come as soon as today (Monday) after Chelsea players were told not to report to the training ground until this afternoon.

Despite still staying on in the FA Cup, Chelsea are currently on a poor run of form in the Premier League, losing five of their last eight games and well off the pace, struggling to get into the top four.

This perhaps explains why the curtain is dropping on Lampard’s 18-month reign at Stamford Bridge.

In his first season in charge, Lampard actually overshot expectations; finishing in top-four even with the transfer ban then in place against the Blues and also guiding Chelsea to the FA Cup final where he lost to Arsenal.

However, this season, despite spending over 200 million pounds on new players, Chelsea are finding it difficult competing for the EPL top four.

Though there are many names being thrown up to replace Lampard, earlier reports suggest the Blues are looking to hire a manager with the mastery of the German language.

It is believed that Julian Nagelsmann would be among Chelsea’s top targets to replace Lampard, but it appears unlikely that the German would leave RB Leipzig before the summer.

This development would leave Abramovich with the task of either trying to find an interim coach or hiring an out-of-work coach such as former Paris Saint-Germain manager, Thomas Tuchel, or even Max Allegri.

Lampard previously managed Derby County after retiring from a glorious playing career that saw him win the Champions League and three Premier League titles.