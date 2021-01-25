ADVERTISEMENT

Nasarawa United extended their unbeaten run in the 2021 Nigeria Professional Football League to six games on Sunday when they snagged a 2-1 win, away at Ozoro, against Warri Wolves.

The Lafia Boys secured one of the two away wins recorded among the matchday six games played across the country on Sunday and they had to come from behind to defeat Warri Wolves 2-1 in Ozoro.

Uche Ihuarulam gave Wolves the lead in the 21st minute and they held onto that slim lead all through the first half.

Nasarawa United’s breakthrough came a little after the hour-mark when Silas Nwankwo netted the equaliser in the 63rd minute before Chinedu Ohanachom fired the visitors in front with 12 minutes left on the clock.

Hard as Warri Wolves tried to salvage at least a point from Sunday’s game, it was Nasarawa United who held onto their unbeaten start to the season.

The Lafia-based team are top on the NPFL log with 14 points while Warri Wolves are 15th on the log.

MATCHDAY 6⃣ 7⃣ games in the bag 3⃣ to go & all live on https://t.co/Up3WQ5TxrC & NTA#NPFL21 pic.twitter.com/Yo27AVHHRW — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) January 24, 2021

In Uyo, Sunshine Stars also recorded their first away win of the season as they pipped Dakkada FC 2-1.

Sadeeq Yusuf scored both goals for the Akure Gunners. The away win by Sunshine Stars means they are now sixth as against 11th prior to this Matchday.

Elsewhere, Lobi Stars and Rangers cancelled themselves out in Enugu to remain in the top four, while Kwara United compounded the woes of FC Ifeanyi Ubah to leap from 10th to fifth on the NPFL table.

Heartland came from behind to beat Akwa United 2-1 while Abia Warriors remained winless this season as they could only register a barren draw at home to MFM.

Results

Heartland 2-1 Akwa Utd

Kwara Utd 1-0 FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Abia Warriors 0-0 MFM

Rangers 0-0 Lobi

Dakkada 1-2 Sunshine Stars

Wolves 1-2 Nasarawa Utd