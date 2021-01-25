ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester United have dumped out Liverpool from the FA Cup after they overcame the Reds in the five-goal thriller at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils emerged 3-2 winner; with the trio of Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, who came on as a substitute in the second half, getting a goal each in the thrilling encounter.

Fernandes, who came on for Donny van de Beek in the 66th minute, hit a stunning free kick and sealed Manchester United’s place in the fifth round.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men Manchester United will host West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round, while Southampton will travel to Wolves after ousting holders Arsenal.

David Moyes’ West Ham side cruised past Doncaster Rovers 4-0 and will now face his former side, Manchester United, in the fifth round.

Chelsea and Frank Lampard enjoyed some respite in the FA Cup as a Tammy Abraham hat-trick helped the Blues to a 3-1 win over Luton, also on Sunday, while the duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi came on as second half substitutes to help Leicester City a come back 3-1 win over Championship side, Brentford.

Manchester City also beat lower-league opposition, although they were given a scare by League Two Cheltenham before eventually winning 3-1.

On Saturday, defending champions, Arsenal, slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Southampton.

The final non-league side left in the competition, Chorley, from the National League North, were knocked out after losing 1-0 to Wolves on Friday evening.