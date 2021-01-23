Nasarawa United and Abia Warriors will be pursuing different agendas this weekend as matchday six fixtures in the Nigeria Professional Football League kick off on Sunday at 4p.m. across the country.

While Nasarawa United will seek to stay unbeaten after six games when they take on Warri Wolves in Ozoro, Abia Warriors will be desperate to record their first win of the current campaign having only managed just one point in their first five games.

Warriors’ coach, Imama Amapakabo, has already been handed a three-match ultimatum to change things, and having started out with an away draw against FCIU, putting the MFM team to the sword on Sunday is the next objective.

Nothing suggests the Olukoya Boys will be pushovers in Okigwe, the newly-adopted home ground for Abia Warriors so coach Imama will need to fashion out a winning formula over the Lagos-based side.

Other games

Kwara United vs Ifeanyi Ubah

Kwara United will be welcoming FC Ifeanyi Ubah to Ilorin after picking her first home win against Enyimba in the rescheduled matchday two on Wednesday.

Abdullahi Biffo’s side will be approaching the match with motivation and inspiration enlivened by the win against Enyimba last weekend as they travel to face a struggling Ifeanyi Ubah side.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah have not been convincing this season in their away games; losing their two away games to Sunshine Stars and Rangers and occupy 17th position with four points from five games with a current form of one win, three losses and a draw in their last five matches.

Rangers Vs Lobi

Rangers versus Lobi stars is one of the big matches to watch on matchday 6 as both teams are fighting for top spot.

Both teams currently sit third and fourth on the league table with 10 points each from five matches.

This season, Rangers have won all of their home matches beating Ifeanyi Ubah 2-1 on matchday four and Akwa United 1-0 on matchday two, looking forward to the clash on Sunday.

Nonetheless, Lobi stars will want to continue their impressive run as they head for Enugu on the heels of their 2-1 win over Dakada at home.

Heartland Vs Akwa United

Heartland will be seeking to bounce back to winning ways having lost 3-1 to Rivers United in their last outing.

The Naze Millionaires overcame Enyimba in their last home game and Fidelis Illechukwu’s men will be targeting another win, this time against an Akwa United team still struggling to find their bearing in the current campaign.

Coach Kenedy Boboye’s men dropped points at home against Wkiki Tourists so expect them to be all over Heartland as they seek to make amends for the vital points dropped at home.

Full Matchday Six Fixtures

Katsina United Vs Plateau

Abia Warriors Vs MFM

Rangers Vs Lobi

Heartland Vs Akwa United

Kwara United vs Ifeanyi Ubah

Dakkada vs Sunshine stars

Adamawa United vs Enyimba

Wikki Tourists vs Jigawa Golden Stars (Monday)

Kano Pillars vs Rivers United (Wednesday)