Rivers United are through to the final playoff round of the CAF Confederation Cup after they again defeated South Africa’s Bloemfontein Celtics on Saturday.

Despite playing at a neutral ground, at the Charles De Gaulles Stadium in Port Novo, Benin Republic, Rivers United posted a 3-0 win over Celtics to progress on 5-0 aggregate scoreline.

We move pic.twitter.com/gf8FYbedCD — Rivers United FC (@RiversUnitedFC) January 23, 2021

The Pride of Rivers had registered a 2-0 win when they played the first leg in South Africa in December and despite the uncertainties that postponed and rescheduled the second leg, Stanley Eguma’s men delivered yet another flawless performance.

Just as it was in the first leg, the duo of Fortune Omoniwari and Godwin Aguda were again the goal scorers for Rivers United on Saturday with the latter scoring twice this time.

Rivers United now have their work well cut out as they would be battling against bitter rivals, Enyimba for a place in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

Enyimba had started out in the Champions League before dropping into the less-fancied Confederation Cup.

The first leg of the play-off round between the two Nigerian clubs will be held at the Enyimba Stadium, Aba on February 14, 2021, with the return leg taking place seven days later.

Though Enyimba are two-time African Champions, no Nigerian club has been able to win this CAF Confederation Cup since its inception.