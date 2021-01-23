ADVERTISEMENT

Defending champions Arsenal are out this season’s FA Cup following their 1-0 loss to Southampton on Saturday.

An own goal by Arsenal’s Gabriel in the first half proved costly as the Gunners failed to get back in the game after that setback.

4 – Arsenal have conceded four own goals in all competitions this season – more than any other Premier League side and the most they have conceded in a single campaign since 2015-16 (5). Worry. #SOUARS pic.twitter.com/fnt7ASThFq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 23, 2021

The error effectively ended the Gunners’ ambition to extend their dominance in the FA Cup while Southampton on their part have set up a fifth-round meeting with Wolves.

Arsenal, who have won this competition a record 14 times, fell behind midway through the first half and could not find a way back.

Mikel Arteta made seven changes from their 3-0 Premier League win against Newcastle on Monday and that also seemed to work against the defending champions.

After finding themselves on the back foot in the first half, Arsenal came out better in the second half and Southampton keeper Fraser Forster was tested on a number of occasions.

With the time ticking away, Arteta threw on forward Alexandre Lacazette to bolster his attack as Arsenal pinned Southampton back.

Lacazette was inches away from getting on the end of a teasing cross by fellow substitute, Bukayo Saka, but the vital touch was missing as all efforts by Arsenal proved futile.

1902 – Southampton have eliminated the holders of the #FACup for the first time since beating Spurs in 1901-02. Saints ended up reaching the final that season, losing to Sheffield United. Marching. #SOUARS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 23, 2021

This fourth-round exit will be a bitter disappointment for Arsenal, who have won the FA Cup four times in the past seven seasons even though they continue to struggle in the Premier League.