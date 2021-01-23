ADVERTISEMENT

Rangers International will be in action against Lobi Stars on Sunday as matchday 6 fixtures of the Nigeria Professional Football League will take place across the country.

Ahead of what some feel is a tricky tie, Rangers captain Tope Olusesi has given assurances he and his teammates will settle for nothing less than the maximum three points at stake

“I know that Lobi Stars is a good team and that will make the encounter an entertaining one. But that does not mean, we are going to give away any point in the match.

“Each club in the league is good for honour [respect] and we are going to honour each club with all seriousness and determination they deserve.

“Every match in the ongoing league is like a final to us and that is how we have been playing.

“Our seriousness and determination have been giving us a respectable result in the league and I assure you that it will continue,’’ he said.

Another ‘final match’

The captain said that the Sunday match against Lobi Stars “is another final” and that by the grace of God, the club must come out victorious.

Olusesi said that all Rangers FC players are good and can deliver whenever called upon. “In Rangers, I believe that every player is capable of showcasing himself when given the opportunity to play.

“As it stands now, no player in Rangers can say he belongs to the first 11 as all the players stand an equal chance of playing in each match. If a player, who has not played since the resumption of the league comes in, I am not afraid of the player not delivering,’’ the captain said.

Speaking on the situation in camp ahead of the anticipated crunch match against Lobi Stars, Olusesi said there “is no tension as all the players are relaxed and raring to go.

“Though Lobi Stars are a good team, but things change and with the form we are in, Lobi will be turned back empty-handed on Sunday,” Olusesi assured.

Olusesi urged the supporters to keep praying for the team, noting that the players have been getting their well wishes.

“The supporters have been solidly behind us despite the fact that they are not allowed into the stadium.

“It is painful, but we are going to keep repaying them with victories and come Sunday, we are going to give them a win against Lobi Stars,’’ Olusesi said.

(NAN)