Serie A side Napoli have officially announced that their Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has recovered from COVID-19 and a shoulder injury.

The 21-year-old had tested positive for coronavirus on New Year’s Day on arrival from Nigeria after a short holiday.

Reports said Osimhen attended a surprise birthday party during his short stay in Nigeria and it was widely believed he contracted the virus at that gathering.

While the second test conducted on Osimhen last week also returned positive, Napoli gave cheering update on Friday via their Twitter handle.

The club wrote: Victor Osimhen has recovered from Corona

According to Sky Sport Italia, Osimhen who has been out with a shoulder injury since his last international duty for Nigeria will start to train Saturday.

The former LOSC Lille attacker has been out since he suffered a shoulder injury when Nigeria played Sierra Leone and has not played for the Partenopei since he scored the winner against Bologna on November 8, 2020.

After making his record-breaking move from French club Lille to Italy in August, Osimhen has made just eight appearances for Genarro Gattuso’s side, scoring two goals in Serie A. Napoli are third on the Serie A table behind AC Milan and Inter Milan, Napoli will be banking on the return of Osimhen to put in a stiffer fight for the league title and also do well in the Europa League.

Osimhen’s absence has impinged the transfer move of Fernando Llorente, who is desperate to move away from Naples in this January transfer window, having only played for 49 minutes in the Nigerian’s absence, acting as backup to Andrea Petagna.