It was supposed to be a catchup game for the defending champions, Liverpool, when they hosted Burnley on Thursday but at the end of the 90 minutes, Jurgen Klopp and his men were slinking down the tunnel, having been inflicted with a rare defeat-the first at Anfield since April 2017.

A penalty was awarded in the 82nd minute, when Ashley Barnes was brought down by Liverpool goalkeeper, Alisson Becker.

Becker pleaded his innocence to Mike Dean, the centre referee, and to be fair on the Brazilian, the contact was minimal but a penalty was the right decision. Barnes dusted himself off and blasted the ball past Alisson for the goal that gave Burnley an unlikely three points.

This was coming as Liverpool had been held 1-1 by West Brom on December 27, and since then the Reds have scored just one goal in their last four EPL matches, losing two and adding just two points to their total tally.

It could all have been different for Liverpool who had all the ball- 72 per cent, but did not manage to create clear scoring chances until Ben Mee gifted Divock Origi the ball just before the first half interval but the Belgian striker struck the post. That Reds came to rue that miss.

Post-match

At the post-match interview, Klopp said his team was not making the right decisions in the final third. T

The German chose to start Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino on the bench, and started with Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain instead. With just one goal in the last four games, it was a great gamble that did not yield the desired results.

Both Firmino and Salah came on in the 57th minute and the Egyptian almost scored with his first touch but Barnes snuck up field to win the penalty and score.

Since Liverpool smashed seven goals against Aston Villa on December 19, they have attempted about 90 attempts but have had just one goal to show for all their endeavours.

They are now six points off the league leaders, Manchester United, and their next league game is away at Tottenham next Thursday.