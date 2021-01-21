After 1,369 days without defeat, Liverpool have finally lost an English Premier League match at Anfield.
The English champions lost to Burnley Thursday night 0-1 at home.
Many had expected Liverpool to secure victory or at worst a draw at a stadium that had become an impenetrable fortress for Liverpool.
The last time Liverpool lost at home was in April 2017 to Crystal Palace.
Ashley Barnes scored the only goal of the game through a penalty.
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post