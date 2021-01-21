ADVERTISEMENT

After 1,369 days without defeat, Liverpool have finally lost an English Premier League match at Anfield.

The English champions lost to Burnley Thursday night 0-1 at home.

Many had expected Liverpool to secure victory or at worst a draw at a stadium that had become an impenetrable fortress for Liverpool.

The last time Liverpool lost at home was in April 2017 to Crystal Palace.

Ashley Barnes scored the only goal of the game through a penalty.

