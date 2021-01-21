ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester United have returned to the summit of the English Premier League table after coming from a goal down to beat Fulham 2-1 at the Craven Cottage.

Ademola Lookman had shot Fulham into an early lead before Edison Cavani restored parity with a 21st-minute goal. Paul Pogba went on to score and seal a 2-1 win for the Red Devils.

6 – Ademola Lookman has provided three goals and three assists in the Premier League this season, with his six total goal involvements the most of any Fulham player in the competition this campaign. Lead. pic.twitter.com/KZrLatC6SD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 20, 2021

United went into Tuesday’s tie as the only team in the Premier League this season with no defeat in all their away games.

However, that record appeared threatened when five minutes into the game Lookman gave Fulham an early one-goal advantage.

United responded well, though, with Bruno Fernandes in his characteristic manner at the heart of an equaliser that came just 16 minutes later.

Seconds after cracking the post with a fine effort from distance, the Portuguese swung in a cross that Alphonse Areola could only spill into the path of Cavani, who made no mistake from close range.

4 – Edinson Cavani is the first Man Utd player to score each of their first four Premier League goals for the club in away matches. Sharpshooter. pic.twitter.com/m4lAwdWzbh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 20, 2021

United took great confidence from their quick response and dominated the remainder of the half, albeit without a goal to show for it.

Then came that special moment in the 65th minute when Pogba justified why he was once the most expensive player in the world.

The French man cut in from the right wing before whipping a left-footed beauty out of the top drawer to give Manchester United a crucial lead over Fulham.

2015 – Paul Pogba has scored a league goal from outside the penalty area with his left foot for the first time since January 2015 for Juventus vs Chievo in Serie A. Corker. pic.twitter.com/n3oakH2j0Q — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 20, 2021

With this latest win, United have picked up the most points (26) away and scored the most goals (24) on the road in the competition this term.

Just as Manchester United were returning to the summit, their fierce rivals Man City are equally breathing down their neck as Pep Guardiola’s men have moved to the second spot on the table despite having an outstanding game against Everton. City defeated Aston Villa 2-0 on Wednesday evening.