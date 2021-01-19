ADVERTISEMENT

AC Milan extended their lead atop Serie A on Monday, with a 2-0 result away to embattled Cagliari, and it was their 39-year-old evergreen forward, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who scored both goals.

After seeing their neighbours, Inter Milan stride to joint-top on Sunday by defeating Juventus, the Rossoneri pulled away at the top of the table with a commanding display at the Sardegna Arena.

Ibrahimovic opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the seventh minute and he scored seven minutes into the second half to hand AC Milan a two-goal lead, which they held on to despite the dismissal of Alexis Saelemaekers in the 74th minute.

Saelemaekers came on for Jens Petter Hauge on 66 minutes and received two yellow cards-first in the 68th minute and the second six minutes afterwards.

At the post-match press conference, AC Milan manager, Stefano Pioli said, “Ibrahimovic is a champion in everything he does. Of course, now that he is back, we have more options and qualities”.

Pioli added, “The more choices and strong players we have, the more likely we are to win games”.

Ibrahimovic has now scored 12 goals in eight league appearances, and this tally includes five braces and three penalties. Afterwards, he told Sky Sport, “I had to do another one. It took two to win. It was a difficult game. I didn’t play for 57 days,” Ibrahimovic revealed how many days injury laid him off.

“We are doing well; we are almost halfway through the championship. Now, the most difficult games are starting.”

The 39-year-old also welcomed the acquisition of Mario Mandzukic, 34, saying, “I’m happy, we now have two that scare our opponents.”

AC Milan lead Serie A with 43 points after 18 matches despite injury layoffs for Ibrahimovic, Ismael Bennacer, Ante Rebic, Theo Hernandez, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Simon Kjaer.

Their next match is at the San Siro against a dangerous Atalanta team on Saturday.