ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal’s newfound form continued on Monday night as Mikel Arteta’s men recorded a 3-0 over Newcastle United in their English Premier League clash at the Emirates.

A dour first half was brightened by three second-half goals-two from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the other from youthful sensation Bukayo Saka. This saw the Gunners cruise to a convincing win over the hapless Magpies.

This was a break from their last home match in which they were frustrated by Crystal Palace. Arsenal were understandably keen to get back to winning ways but found chances limited during the early stages–although Aubameyang came close with an effort that hit the post.

Most of Arsenal’s first-half chances fell to their captain but it was not until the 50th minute that the Gabonese striker finally found his mark to put Arsenal in front.

4 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has either scored (4) or assisted (2) in six of his seven games against Newcastle in all competitions, finding the net in each of his last four against the Magpies. Breakthrough. #ARSNEW pic.twitter.com/HvC7S2k95R — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 18, 2021

Thomas Partey released Aubameyang on the break with a fine pass, and the captain raced in on goal and fired past Darlow to give the Gunners the lead and record his first league goal in 2021.

Arsenal doubled their advantage when 20-year-old Emile Smith Rowe, enjoying another fine game, entered the area, tied his marker in knots and cut a perfect ball back for Saka to stroke home.

3 – Emile Smith Rowe has assisted three of Bukayo Saka's Premier League goals – they are the first English duo to combine for as many as three Premier League goals before either player has turned the age of 21. Future. #ARSNEW pic.twitter.com/1CrEzLhPPi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 18, 2021

Aubameyang was on hand to put the icing on what was a fantastic night as he effectively won the tie for Arsenal; with a third goal in the 77th minute and his fifth of the season.

Arsenal are now up to 10th place on the EPL table, with 27 points from 19 matches-seven points off a fourth Champions League place.

Their next league game is away to Southampton on January 26.