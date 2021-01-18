Twenty goals were scored on matchday 16 with Robert Lewandowski on target again as Bayern Munich kept their place atop the Bundesliga table as they started creating a gap to the chasing pack.

Though Bayern were pushed hard by Freiburg, the 30-time champions returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory on Sunday.

It was Lewandowski who got the opening goal for the hosts-his 21st goal of the new season- as the Bavarians were desperate to put their recent defeats to Holstein Kiel [in the DFB-Pokal Cup] and Borussia Monchengladbach behind them.

Freiburg nearly caused a stir when substitute Nils Petersen popped up with an equaliser in the 70th minute with his first touch of the game.

Bayern, however, held their collective nerve this time as the ever-efficient Thomas Muller made the most of an assist from Leroy Sane with 16 minutes left on the clock to put Bayern in the lead, which they held on to.

The three points have given Bayern a four-point cushion at the top.

Borussia Dortmund could not follow up their sterling 3-1 away win over RB Leipzig as they were forced to a 1-1 draw against relegation-haunted Mainz 05.

Dortmund are fourth on 29 points while Mainz moved off the bottom of the table into 17th on seven points.

Elsewhere, it was a dream debut start for German-born Nigerian left-back Felix Agu.

The 21-year old, reportedly on the radar of Nigeria football officials to play for the Super Eagles, scored his first Bundesliga goal on Saturday.

His debut goal helped his team, Werder Bremen to an impressive 2-0 home win over Augsburg.

In Berlin, Super Eagles and Liverpool FC of England loanee Taiwo Awoniyi was on the winning side even though he failed to add to his 5 Bundesliga goals.

Union Berlin did enough to secure a hard-fought 1-0 win over Bayern Leverkusen which has seen them climb to the fifth position.

At the Energy Stadium in Cologne, one-time Eagles invitee Kingsley Ehizibue made a return to the starting XI for the first time since October of 2020 as his FC Koln side were forced to a goalless draw by visiting Hertha Berlin.

The 25-year-old full-back saw 78 minutes of action before he was replaced whilst Tolu Arokodare was an unused sub for the hosts.

Bundesliga Results

Union Berlin 1 – 0 Bayer Leverkusen

1. FC Köln 0 – 0 Hertha Berlin

Borussia Dortmund 1 – 1 Mainz 05

Hoffenheim 0 – 0 Arminia Bielefeld

Werder Bremen 2 – 0 Augsburg

Wolfsburg 2 – 2 RasenBallsport Leipzig

VfB Stuttgart 2 – 2 Borussia Monchengladbach

Bayern Munich 2 – 1 Freiburg

Eintracht Frankfurt 3 – 1 Schalke 04