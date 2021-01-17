ADVERTISEMENT

Enyimba emerged winners in the titanic clash against Kano Pillars on Sunday as NPFL matchday five games were played across the country.

A first-half goal from Anayo Iwuala in the 21st minute and another from Gabriel Orok in the 38th minute sealed a 2-1 win for the People’s Elephant who made it three wins in three home games this season

Though Fahad Usman scored a sumptuous free-kick for Pillars in the 86th minute, it was too little too late as the Pyramid Boys were condemned to their first defeat of the season.

A late goal in Markudi also ended the unbeaten run of Dakkada FC as Lobi Stars pipped the Akwa Ibom team 2-1.

Samuel Mathias had given Lobi Stars the lead in the 17th minute but Christian Ekong pulled level for Dakkada in the 71st minute.

The visitors were, however, denied a share of the spoils in Makurdi when a late penalty kick was awarded against them and was expertly dispatched by Austin Onye in stoppage time.

In Port Harcourt, table toppers Rivers United had no such problem as they thrashed Heartland 3-1.

Goals from Aguda Godwin in the first half and the duo of Enyinnaya Kazie and Malachi Ohawuma in the second half ensured victory for Stanley Eguma’s men on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Abia Warriors registered the first point of the season as they settled for a 1-1 draw against FC Ifeanyi Ubah in Nnewi.

The game in Lagos between MFM FC and Rangers also ended with an identical scoreline as the perfect home run of the Olukoya Boys was halted by the Flying Antelopes

Kwara United also picked a point on the road; forcing Jigawa Golden Stars to a barren draw in Kaduna.

The biggest win of the weekend was recorded in Jos where Plateau United hammered Adamawa United 3-0.

SUNDAY’S FULL-TIME SCORES

Nasarawa Utd 1-0 Katsina Utd

Plateau Utd 3-0 Adamawa Utd

Enyimba 2-1 Kano Pillars

Rivers Utd 3-1 Heartland

Jigawa GS 0-0 Kwara Utd

FC Ifeanyiubah 1-1 Abia Warriors

MFM 1-1 Rangers

Lobi 2-1 Dakkada FC

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Wolves