The Agege Stadium in Lagos, fondly referred to as the ‘Soccer Temple’, is expected to come alive this Sunday.
Mountain of Fire and Miracles Football Club will be taking on Rangers International in one of the NPFL matchday five fixtures.
Going into Sunday’s crunch clash, the Olukoya Boys have won their previous two home games so far this season at the Soccer Temple.
They are now aiming for a third victory over the visiting Flying Antelopes.
However, In their last visit to Lagos, Rangers forced MFM FC to a barren draw and they would definitely fancy their chances of picking at least a point in this latest visit to the Centre of Excellence.
Rangers are joint top with Rivers United on the NPFL log with nine points from four games while MFM are two points adrift in the seventh position.
Kickoff is 4.pm
MFM STARTING XI
Folarin Abayomi. 1
Adeyinka Najeem 3
Barry Legbara 4
Kelechi Ogoh. 5
Paul Obata. 7
Muyiwa Balogun. 8
Ebenezer Odeyemi. 9
Akani Elijah. 10
Olayinka Yusuf. 20
Tunde Azeez. 24
Moses Adikwu. 34
Odeyemi Of MFM with the start of the game at the Agege Township Stadium
A fast start by both teams as MFM and Rangers size each other up
Centre Referee, Jonathan Zakariyyah spots an infringement for MFM as the Olukoya Boys win the first free-kick
MFM on 7th position on #NPFL21 table after matchday four with 7 points while Rangers currently on 2nd spot with 9 points
10′ Rangers continue to pile more pressure on the hosts, an attempt by Ugochukwu misses target while Agu Kenechukwu also missed a good chance
In their previous home games this season, MFM have scored within the first 10 minutes but Rangers have kept them at bay so far
14′ First Yellow Card Tope Olusesi after an attack on Ebenezer Odeyemi
Still goalless after 20 minutes but MFM and Rangers trying hard for the opening goal
24’GOAL!!!! A big header by UgochukwuUgwuoke gives the Flying Antelope the lead at the Agege township stadium
MFM pressing hard to pull level after falling behind
28’GOAL !!!!Muyiwa Balogun with the equalizer for the home side
MFM 1 vs 1 Rangers
An entertaining game so far as MFM and Rangers are pressing for another goal
In Aba, Enyimba 2 Kano pillars 0
Rangers almost made it 2-1 but a big save from Folarin Abayomi denies the Flying Antelopes
MFM 1-1 Rangers
Half Time MFM 1 -1 Rangers
It is also half-time in Makurdi and Lobi Stars hold a 1-0 advantage over Dakkada FC
Samuel Mathias has given the homers the lead.
Lobi Stars 1-0 Dakkada FC
#LobDak #NPFL21
In Port Harcourt
HALF-TIME
Rivers Utd 1-0 Heartland
Godwin Aguda 18’ (PEN)
In Jos
HALF-TIME
Plateau Utd 1-0 Adamawa Utd
Amos Gyang 45’ (PEN)
HALF-TIME
Jigawa GS 0-0 Kwara Utd
Half Time Summary From Agege Stadium
MFM Concedes first Home Goal of the Season
The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry (MFM) Football Club have conceded her first home goal of the season.
MFM conceded in the 24th minutes of Matchday Five after Ugochkwu Ugwuoke of Rangers scored through a flick header.
Rangers International started the encounter on a high note with pressure on from the attacking side
Muyiwa Balogun equalised for the home side with a brilliant finish in the 29th minute.
Paul Obata has been dangerous in the frontline for MFM with beautiful touches
Two goals so far in the first 45 minutes with Second 45 minutes going to be an intense encounter as both teams are looking to pick maximum points
46′
Second half underway at the Agege Township Stadium
49′
Madaki Dauda of Rangers takes a free-kick but it was saved by Folarin Abayomi
Fans not allowed into the Agege Stadium however fans are watching the game outside the stadium as they catch the glimpse of action off the stadium fence
Paul Obata and Muyiwa Balogun piling the pressure on the Rangers defence but no breakthrough yet
MFM’s Odeyemi Ebenezer receives a pass from Akanni Elijah before he releases a shot which was deflected to corner
Triple Substitution for Rangers
On
Femi Ajayi
Israel Abia
Shedrack Asiegbu
OFF
Christian Nnaji
Agu Kenechukwu
Madaki Dauda
2nd Yellow for Rangers
Chidiebere Nwabodo was booked for arguing with the centre referee Jonathan Zakariyyah
72′
Double substitution for MFM
On
Clement Ogwu
Temim Adebayo
Off
Akani Elijah
Olayinka yusuf
Rangers
On
Ebuka Franklin
Chidebere Nwbodo
Rangers secured a point in their last visit to Lagos, looking like they would get one today also as we approach the dying minutes of this NPFL matchday five encounter
Additional Four Minutes added
FULL TIME
MFM and Rangers share the spoils at the Agege Township Stadium
Goal scorer
Muyiwa Balogun (MFM) 28′
Ugochukwu Ugwuoke (RAN) 24′
MFM 1- 1 Rangers
