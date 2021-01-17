The Agege Stadium in Lagos, fondly referred to as the ‘Soccer Temple’, is expected to come alive this Sunday.

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Football Club will be taking on Rangers International in one of the NPFL matchday five fixtures.

Going into Sunday’s crunch clash, the Olukoya Boys have won their previous two home games so far this season at the Soccer Temple.

They are now aiming for a third victory over the visiting Flying Antelopes.

However, In their last visit to Lagos, Rangers forced MFM FC to a barren draw and they would definitely fancy their chances of picking at least a point in this latest visit to the Centre of Excellence.

Rangers are joint top with Rivers United on the NPFL log with nine points from four games while MFM are two points adrift in the seventh position.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates from the Agege Stadium and snippets from the other match centres across Nigeria

Kickoff is 4.pm

MFM STARTING XI

Folarin Abayomi. 1

Adeyinka Najeem 3

Barry Legbara 4

Kelechi Ogoh. 5

Paul Obata. 7

Muyiwa Balogun. 8

Ebenezer Odeyemi. 9

Akani Elijah. 10

Olayinka Yusuf. 20

Tunde Azeez. 24

Moses Adikwu. 34

Odeyemi Of MFM with the start of the game at the Agege Township Stadium

A fast start by both teams as MFM and Rangers size each other up

Centre Referee, Jonathan Zakariyyah spots an infringement for MFM as the Olukoya Boys win the first free-kick

MFM on 7th position on #NPFL21 table after matchday four with 7 points while Rangers currently on 2nd spot with 9 points

10′ Rangers continue to pile more pressure on the hosts, an attempt by Ugochukwu misses target while Agu Kenechukwu also missed a good chance

In their previous home games this season, MFM have scored within the first 10 minutes but Rangers have kept them at bay so far

ADVERTISEMENT

14′ First Yellow Card Tope Olusesi after an attack on Ebenezer Odeyemi

Still goalless after 20 minutes but MFM and Rangers trying hard for the opening goal

24’GOAL!!!! A big header by UgochukwuUgwuoke gives the Flying Antelope the lead at the Agege township stadium

MFM pressing hard to pull level after falling behind

28’GOAL !!!!Muyiwa Balogun with the equalizer for the home side

MFM 1 vs 1 Rangers

An entertaining game so far as MFM and Rangers are pressing for another goal

In Aba, Enyimba 2 Kano pillars 0

Rangers almost made it 2-1 but a big save from Folarin Abayomi denies the Flying Antelopes

MFM 1-1 Rangers

Half Time MFM 1 -1 Rangers

It is also half-time in Makurdi and Lobi Stars hold a 1-0 advantage over Dakkada FC

Samuel Mathias has given the homers the lead.

Lobi Stars 1-0 Dakkada FC

#LobDak #NPFL21

In Port Harcourt

HALF-TIME

Rivers Utd 1-0 Heartland

Godwin Aguda 18’ (PEN)

In Jos

HALF-TIME

Plateau Utd 1-0 Adamawa Utd

Amos Gyang 45’ (PEN)

HALF-TIME

Jigawa GS 0-0 Kwara Utd

Half Time Summary From Agege Stadium

MFM Concedes first Home Goal of the Season

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry (MFM) Football Club have conceded her first home goal of the season.

MFM conceded in the 24th minutes of Matchday Five after Ugochkwu Ugwuoke of Rangers scored through a flick header.

Rangers International started the encounter on a high note with pressure on from the attacking side

Muyiwa Balogun equalised for the home side with a brilliant finish in the 29th minute.

Paul Obata has been dangerous in the frontline for MFM with beautiful touches

Two goals so far in the first 45 minutes with Second 45 minutes going to be an intense encounter as both teams are looking to pick maximum points

46′

Second half underway at the Agege Township Stadium

49′

Madaki Dauda of Rangers takes a free-kick but it was saved by Folarin Abayomi

Fans not allowed into the Agege Stadium however fans are watching the game outside the stadium as they catch the glimpse of action off the stadium fence

Paul Obata and Muyiwa Balogun piling the pressure on the Rangers defence but no breakthrough yet

MFM’s Odeyemi Ebenezer receives a pass from Akanni Elijah before he releases a shot which was deflected to corner

Triple Substitution for Rangers

On

Femi Ajayi

Israel Abia

Shedrack Asiegbu

OFF

Christian Nnaji

Agu Kenechukwu

Madaki Dauda

2nd Yellow for Rangers

Chidiebere Nwabodo was booked for arguing with the centre referee Jonathan Zakariyyah

72′

Double substitution for MFM

On

Clement Ogwu

Temim Adebayo

Off

Akani Elijah

Olayinka yusuf

Rangers

On

Ebuka Franklin

Chidebere Nwbodo

Rangers secured a point in their last visit to Lagos, looking like they would get one today also as we approach the dying minutes of this NPFL matchday five encounter

Additional Four Minutes added

FULL TIME

MFM and Rangers share the spoils at the Agege Township Stadium

Goal scorer

Muyiwa Balogun (MFM) 28′

Ugochukwu Ugwuoke (RAN) 24′

MFM 1- 1 Rangers