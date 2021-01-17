ADVERTISEMENT

Super Falcons and Atletico Madrid Femenino striker, Rasheedat Ajibade, is in a celebratory mood after winning her first professional trophy with the top Spanish club.

Ajibade came on as a second-half substitute as Atletico Madrid Femenino defeated Levante 3-0 to win the Spanish Supercopa title on Saturday.

The female team of Atletico Madrid had beaten their Barcelona counterparts in the semi-final before capping it up with a ruthless display in the final against Levante.

The 21-year old forward only recently joined the former Spanish champions from Norwegian side, Avaldsnes, and she is glad she has landed her first trophy within her first three weeks.

Ajibade arrived at the Spanish club, her second move in Europe, after her contract with Avaldsnes ran out in December 2020.

Reacting after winning her first trophy, Rasheedat gave all glory to God, saying “Supercopa Champions! Atletico Femenino. First trophy of my professional career, All glory to God”

In another post early Sunday morning, Ajibade described the Supercopa title as the first of many still to come.

She wrote: ” https://twitter.com/Rasheedat08/status/1350685291284230145

Ajibade is the second Nigeria to play for the Spanish giants after Francisca Ordega’s loan spell in 2017