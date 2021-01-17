ADVERTISEMENT

Once again, Liverpool and Manchester United occupy the top perch in English football and their rivalry will deepen on Sunday when the 206th North-West derby resumes at Anfield.

Although Liverpool won their first league title in 30 years in 2020, the Reds have 19 league titles, compared to Manchester United, who have snagged 20, although their last title was in 2013, under the legendary Alex Ferguson. The talk amongst many pundits is that United have their best chance to show they are back now in dominant form, especially away from home, while Liverpool seem to be wobbling after a three-game run without a win and just one goal scored.

History

Best described as the North-West derby – the two teams from Liverpool and Manchester are separated by about 3km on the A5103. They are the two most successful football teams in England, and these successes continuously fuels the rivalry. The Reds have a history tracking back to 1892, when a disagreement between Everton’s president, John Houlding, and the Everton board. The board left but Houlding stayed back to form Liverpool FC. They clashed for the first time ever in 1893, when United were called Newton Heath.

Stats

Stats Liverpool Man. United Attempted passes 11,221 9,049 Attempted shots 262 243 Tackles 222 256 Successful dribbles 184 181 Aerial duels won 243 270 Ground duel success 47.5% 48.5% Yellow cards 16 28 Red cards 0 1 Penalties awarded 5 6 Goals scored 37 34 Goals conceded 21 24

Player transfers

These two clubs have no passion to share players, and this is truly illustrated by the fact that no player has moved directly between the two teams since 1964 when Phil Chisnall crossed the divide from United to Liverpool. Argentine defender Gabriel Heinze tried to cross the chasm in 2007, but United refused to sell the player despite a public appeal to Ferguson to let him go. They moved Heinze on, not to Liverpool but to Real Madrid.

Injuries

Liverpool are seriously depleted as they are without four definite first teamers, Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez, and Naby Keita while United have doubts about Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof.

Standout stats

Liverpool have a 67-unbeaten run at Anfield.

Liverpool have won 7 and drawn 1 at Anfield this season while Manchester United have won 7 and drawn 1 away from Old Trafford.

Managers’ Talk

“We know what went wrong. We want to change. Now, we have to put it in place on the pitch. That is the situation. I’m really looking forward to this game, to be honest.”–Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager

“It’s just a pitch of green grass and white lines. Compared to the times when you go to Anfield with a crowd there, it’s a bit of an advantage this time compared to normal.”–Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United manager

Probable 11

Liverpool [4-3-3]: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Fabinho, Robertson; Alcantara, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Salah, Firmino

Manchester United [4-2-3-1]: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani