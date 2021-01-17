ADVERTISEMENT

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho played contrasting roles as Leicester City moved up to the second spot on the Premier League standings on Saturday night.

The Foxes recorded a 2-0 win over Southampton at the King Power Stadium to take their points tally to 35 from 18 games.

For now, Leicester City have overtaken Liverpool who have 33 points and the Foxes are within one point of Manchester United who are at the top.

Both Liverpool and United have played one game less and would be in action in the Super Sunday tie.

While Ndidi was on the pitch from start to finish and was even rated as the third-best player by whoscored.com, Iheanacho could only enjoy a cameo role; coming in as a 90th-minute substitute for Jamie Vardy.

Ndidi had the joint-most tackles (5) from the Saturday night duel and he also attempted two shots and the same number of dribbles against the Saints.

The Nigerian midfielder understandably was happy with the win especially as his side also recorded a clean sheet.

He wrote on his Twitter Page:

Clean sheet 😍💙🦊 — Ndidi Wilfred (@Ndidi25) January 16, 2021

Unfortunately, another Super Eagles player, Ola Aina, that was also in action on Saturday ended on the losing side as Fulham were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea in another London Derby.

Tosin Adarabioyo and Ademola Lookman who are both of Nigerian heritage and reportedly on the verge of playing for the Super Eagles also featured in the home loss for Fulham.

With the defeat, Fulham’s relegation woes have been compounded and would need to begin to find the right results in their subsequent games to avoid dropping back to the Championship where they came from just last season.