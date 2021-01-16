ADVERTISEMENT

West Brom and Nigeria defender, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, scored his second league goal for the newly-promoted Baggies in a 3-2 away win over Wolves, in a Black Country derby, to help them to their second win of the 2020/21 EPL season.

Ajayi’s goal, sandwiched between two penalty goals by Matheus Pereira helped new manager, Sam Allardyce, to his first league win on his return to management.

Pereira gave the relegation-threatened West Brom side the lead after just eight minutes after Wolves defender Willy Boly was adjudged by VAR to have tripped Callum Robinson. Pereira sent Rui Patricio the wrong way to give West Brom the lead.

Wolves hit back with two goals within five minutes towards the end of the first half. The equaliser came on 38 minutes through Fabio Silva and Boly, on 43 minutes, got his redemption with the second, two minutes before the interval.

Ajayi got his team their own equaliser in the 52nd minute with a header from a Kyle Bartley cross. Another trip on Robinson in the 55th minute handed Pereira his second chance and again he was successful, sending Patricio the wrong way.

West Brom defended deep from then on and held on for just the second win of the campaign. The three points took their points tally to 11, though they stayed in 19th place, but three points off 17th-placed Brighton. Ajayi was booked in the first half and scored 7.8, per whoscored. He made two successful tackles and won eight aerial duels and has played all 18 league games.