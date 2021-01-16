ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo appears to be counting down already as his time at Manchester United is gradually winding down.

While many had assumed that returning to China is a no brainer for the 31-year-old, Ighalo appears to have other plans as he has hinted he is open to continuing his career in the United States’ Major League Soccer (MLS).

Ighalo in an interview with ESPN admitted he fancies a move to the MLS once his Old Trafford spell concludes, and is very much open to the prospect of joining David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

The 31-year-old will see his loan from Shanghai Shenhua expire at the end of the season, and has started to look ahead to pastures new.

Ighalo told ESPN: “I have been watching MLS and the league is doing well and I would like to play in the MLS.

“I have to wait for offers and if the opportunity arises, I will take it because the league is doing well and it is a good life and I would love it,” he said.

“Lots of players go there. Even Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus is there, also Giovanni dos Santos. Why not? I would like to go there if an opportunity arises.

“Being an experienced player, going there, doing well. It is an opportunity if it comes for me. The David Beckham club [Inter Miami] is growing, so if an opportunity arises why not?” he added.

After signing for United, who he supported as a young boy, Ighalo insists that he is now “fulfilled as a football player”, and that perhaps explain why he would not mind the adventure of playing in a place like the MLS.

Obafemi Martins with Seattle Sounders is the most recent ‘big’ Nigerian player to feature in the MLS.