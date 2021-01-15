ADVERTISEMENT

It was double celebration for the Nigeria U17 team, the Golden Eaglets, on Friday.

The young team assembled by coach Fatai Amoo beat Burkina Faso 1-0 to qualify for the final of the ongoing WAFU zone B tournament in Lome, Togo.

Nigeria’s solitary goal was scored in the 77th minute by Michael Emmanuel Papo.

By virtue of qualifying for the final, the Eaglets also picked a ticket for the Africa Cup of Nations for the U-17 scheduled to hold later this year in Morocco.

The Eaglets have given football fans something to cheer following the string of poor results in the past months, the most recent being the lacklustre performance of the Flying Eagles in a similar tourney like this.

Five-time world Champions Nigeria will play the final match against the winner of Cote d’Ivoire and Niger Republic, which will hold later on Friday evening.

The Eaglets started the tournament on a shaky footing, picking just one point in their two group games.

However, a huge favour from the Baby Elephant who hammered Ghana 3-1 saw Nigeria pulling through to the semi final and now the final.