ADVERTISEMENT

Bundesliga, European and DFB-Pokal Cup champions, Bayern Munich, were knocked out of the DFB-Pokal Cup on Wednesday by lowly Holstein Kiel on penalties, after 90 minutes and extra time ended 2-2.

When Serge Gnabry got the opener on 14 minutes, it looked like the third-tier side would be swept away, but they surprisingly got the equaliser in the 37th minute through Fin Bartels. Hansi Flick named a strong starting lineup, though Robert Lewandowski was named on the bench for the defending champions.

Bayern got their second goal through Leroy Sane, two minutes into the second half and again the champions would have believed they would go on and score more goals as Flick had sent on Lewandowski to replace Jamal Musiala with 16 minutes left on the clock.

But Holstein Kiel held on and snagged a late equaliser through Hauke Wahl’s header in the fifth minute of added time to take the game into extra time.

There were no more goals, and the game went into penalties. Both teams scored their five penalties but in sudden death, Marc Roca missed and Bartels ensured the dream continued for his side when he beat Manuel Neuer to create a huge seismic surprise in Germany.

Before Wednesday’s loss, Bayern had reached 11 consecutive DFB-Pokal semi-finals and the man who ensured the nightmare, 33-year-old Bartels, had not scored against Bayern in 12 previous matches.