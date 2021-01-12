Juventus continued their pursuit of a 10th consecutive Scudetto title with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Sassuolo on Sunday at the Allianz Arena, and the major takeaway was Cristiano Ronaldo’s 759th career goal, which equaled Josef Bican’s record.

Top 5 goal scorers for club and country

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 759

Josef Bican Czech Rep. 759

Pele Brazil 757

Romario Brazil 749

Lionel Messi Argentina 719

With the three points, Juventus maintained their position in the top four with 33 points, seven points off AC Milan, the current leaders, but with a game in hand. Sassuolo were stubborn opponents, and it took the expulsion of Pedro Obiang, a minute into the second half before Juventus took the lead.

Ten-man Sassuolo fought back and got their equaliser seven minutes later through Gregoire Defrel. On 82 minutes, Aaron Ramsey gave Juventus the go-ahead goal and Ronaldo added the historic goal in the first minute of additional time.

AC Milan had a comfortable 2-0 win over troubled Torino, which saw the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who came on in the 85th minute. In Rome, second-placed Inter Milan lost ground when Roma held them to a 2-2 result. Roma scored first through Lorenzo Pellegrini in the 17th minute and Inter were at best tepid in the first stanza. On resumption of the second half, Inter came out more aggressively and got the equaliser with a dominant header from Milan Skriniar on 56 minutes, and their second followed quickly through Achraf Hakimi, seven minutes afterwards.

Roma fought back and a glancing header from Gianluca Mancini four minutes from time snagged a point for Paulo Fonseca’s men. Atalanta were again ruthless away from home with a 4-1 win over Benevento, which kept them in fifth place while Napoli got back to winning ways with a 2-1 away win over Udinese, which kept them in sixth place.

Ronaldo leads the top scorers’ chart with 15 goals in 13 games, followed by Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku, who has scored 12 goals 16 appearances. The next matchday will be kicked off on Friday with a testy Rome derby between Lazio and Roma.

Results

Benevento 1 – 4 Atalanta

Genoa 2 – 0 Bologna

AC Milan 2 – 0 Torino

Roma 2 – 2 Inter Milan

Parma 0 – 2 Lazio

Udinese 1 – 2 Napoli

Hellas Verona 2 – 1 Crotone

Fiorentina 1 – 0 Cagliari

Juventus 3 – 1 Sassuolo