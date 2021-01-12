ADVERTISEMENT

Rivers United have been handed a new date for their second leg CAF Confederation Cup tie against South African club, Bloemfontein Celtic.

The game originally fixed for January 6 is now rescheduled for Saturday, January 23, with Cotonou, Benin Republic likely to be the venue for the second round tie.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Sports, Boma Iyaye, in an interview with SPNAfricaNews confirmed the new development. He said there were already correspondences between CAF and the NFF to this effect.

“The latest is that CAF has written to the Nigeria Football Federation to nominate a neighbouring country where the second leg will be played.

“(This is because) the COVID-19 protocols will not allow the South Africans to come to Nigeria for now. We are in touch with the Benin Republic so very likely, the match will be played in Cotonou on January 23.”

The January 6 game could not hold since the NFF were unable to secure a waiver from the Federal Government for the traveling Celtic delegation.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, incoming passengers from places like South Africa are required for a mandatory quarantine period and the NFF could not get a waiver for Celtics.

Rivers United won the first leg tie 2-0 in South Africa and would be looking to consolidate on this massive advantage regardless of where they would be playing.

This season, coach Stanley Eguma’s men have been solid so far on the domestic scene where they have played three games, won all without conceding a goal.

Whoever wins the Rivers, Celtics tie will be facing Enyimba in the playoff round for a place in the group stage in the second-tier club competition.