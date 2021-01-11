ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, has returned positive again after a fresh coronavirus test was conducted on him Monday.

Osimhen had tested positive on return to Naples from Nigeria on New Year’s Day and has been self-isolating since then. Ten days after, Napoli announced the player remains positive.

The Italian club Monday night wrote on their Twitter handle: “The molecular nasopharyngeal swab carried out this morning to the footballer Victor Osimhen(sic), resulted in a positive result in Covid-19.

“The player will repeat the test this week.”

📌 | Il tampone naso-faringeo molecolare effettuato questa mattina al calciatore Victor Osimhen, ha dato come risultato esito positivo al Covid-19.

Il giocatore ripeterà il test in settimana. pic.twitter.com/zPfpwRdxgT — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) January 11, 2021

Osimhen attended a surprise birthday party during his short stay in Nigeria for holidays and it was believed he contracted the virus at that gathering.

Napoli had frowned at Osimhen’s recklessness at the party as a video surfaced online where he was seen spraying money with no masks on.

However, the 21-year-old has issued an apology even as he corrected insinuations he was being wayward during the Yuletide celebrations.

He said: “I am so sorry for what happened, I was wrong to go to Nigeria in this moment, even if I have many loved ones over there, including my brothers.

“I was wrong to take part in the party. I didn’t understand the severity of what I was doing. I apologise to the club, the coach, the team, and the fans.”

Napoli manager, Genarro Gattuso, has since accepted Osimhen’s apology as he told the club website: “He knows he’s made a mistake and he’s apologised.”

Since dislocating his shoulder in November 2020 while in action for Nigeria in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Sierra Leone, Osimhen has been out of action for club and country.

The Super Eagles striker since making his record-breaking move from French club Lille to Italy in August has made just eight appearances for Gattuso’s side. He has two goals to his name in the Serie A.