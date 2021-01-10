ADVERTISEMENT

Premier League heavyweights Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Manchester City all predictably secured big wins in their Third Round FA Cup ties on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho’s men were the biggest winners of the day as they pummeled their lower league opposition, Marine, 5-0.

With the likes of Harry Kane and Son rested, Carlos Vinicius became the main man for Spurs; scoring a first half hat trick in the 5-0 win.

3 – Carlos Vinicius is the first player to score an FA Cup hat-trick for a side managed by José Mourinho since Frank Lampard for Chelsea in January 2007 (v Macclesfield). Ruthless. pic.twitter.com/juYbD3PjdZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 10, 2021

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea ended a run of three straight games without a win with a convincing 4-0 win against lower league side Morecambe.

Going into Sunday’s tie, Chelsea had lost two and drawn one of their last three fixtures.

However, the Blues got it right on Sunday with Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz all scoring a goal each to fire their team into the next round.

And at the Etihad, first-half goals from Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden sealed a 3-0 win for Manchester City against Birmingham City.

City have won each of their last seven FA Cup home games, their best home winning run in the competition since January 1946.

7 – Manchester City have won each of their last seven FA Cup home games, their best home winning run in the competition since January 1946 (14 in a row). Magnificent. pic.twitter.com/q3tvBBXgLD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 10, 2021

In other FA Cup games, Crawley Town produced the biggest upset of the day as they defeated Premier League side Leeds United 3-0, Bristol City beat Portsmouth 2-1 and Barnsley defeated Tranmere 2-0.