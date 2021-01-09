ADVERTISEMENT

Defending Champions Arsenal have progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup after a hard-earned 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday at the Emirates.

The FA Cup masters were pushed to the wire by the Maggpies before getting two goals in extra time to seal their berth in the next round.

Eddie Smith-Rowe broke the deadlock in the 109th minute before Pierre Merrick Aubameyang sealed victory with another goal three minutes to the end of the second half of extra time.

In some of the other games also played on Saturday, Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi scored a goal for West Brom but that could not save the Baggies from crashing out against League One side, Blackpool.

Blackpool progressed into the next round after a 3-2 win in the shootout following a 2-2 scoreline in 120 minutes of football.

Ajayi scored in the 52nd minute to cancel out Jerry Yates’ 40th minute opener for Blackpool.

Elsewhere, the Super Eagles duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho featured for Leicester City who comprehensively trashed Championship club Stoke City 4-0, in Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie

Former Super Eagles skipper John Obi Mikel was played for 90 minutes was on the losing side with Stoke.

Ndidi also played the entire game while Iheanacho came in with eight minutes remaining in the game.

James Justin, Marc Albrighton, Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes were the scorers for the Foxes.

There was celebration for another Nigerian star Ola Aina who helped Fulham end their winless run as they beat QPR 2-0 away after extra-time.

Goals from Bobby Reid (104 minute) and Neeskens Kebano (105 minute) secured Fulham’s place in the next stage of this season’s FA Cup.

Earlier in the day also, Alex Iwobi progressed with Everton.