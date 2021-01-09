ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Iwobi and his Everton teammates have progressed into the next round of the English FA Cup but not without a scare.

The Toffees were dragged into extra time by lower league side Rotterdam United before they prevailed 2-1.

Iwobi, who was given a starting role by Carlo Ancellotti, was in action for an hour before making way for the match-winner, Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Everton had a bright start as they shot into the lead just nine minutes into the game with Cenk Tosun ending his goal drought since November 2019.

However, Tosun’s effort was cancelled just after half-time by former Manchester United academy graduate, Mat Olusunde, who is of Nigerian descent.

Substitute Abdoulaye Doucoure scored the eventual winner three minutes into the additional period but it was far from comfortable for Ancelotti’s side, who progressed to the third round for only the second time in five seasons.

In some of the other FA Cup ties already decided, George Moncur scored the only goal of the game as Luton beat fellow Championship side Reading 1-0.

Elsewhere, Norwich scored two early goals to see off fellow Championship side, Coventry 2-0 in their third-round tie at Carrow Road.

Lyle Taylor’s solitary goal helped Nottingham Forest move into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win against Cardiff.

The former Charlton striker took less than three minutes to claim the only goal of the game.

Other fixtures are billed for later today till Tuesday, January 11.