Manchester City have booked their place in the final of this season’s League Cup after they triumphed 2-0 over Manchester United Wednesday night at Old Trafford.

Second half goals from John Stones and Fernandinho ensured the Citizens stay in the hunt to once again defend the League Cup title they have won in each of the past three seasons.

Predictably, Wednesday’s tie started on a cagey note with the first half ending in barren draw.

However, City turned the game on its head with John Stones scoring the opening goal five minutes after the second half got underway.

Scott McTominay’s sloppy foul on Raheem Sterling gifted City a free-kick in an excellent position.

United failed to deal with a wicked delivery across the face of goal and Stones at the back post guided home the ball with his thigh.

City effectively sealed their berth in the final as Fernandinho volleyed in the ball in the 83rd minute to double the advantage for the defending champions.

With another defeat on Wednesday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now guided United to three cup semi-finals so far in his tenure, but has seen his team come up short in each of them.

For City, they would be hoping to get the better off Jose Mourinho’s Spurs when they clash at Wembley later in April for the final showdown.