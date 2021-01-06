ADVERTISEMENT

Tottenham Hotspur are through to their ninth League Cup final following their 2-0 victory over Championship side Brentford on Tuesday night.

Goals from Moussa Sissoko in the first half and another from Heung Min Son were enough to see off Brentford and take Tottenham through to the Cup final.

16 – Only teammate Harry Kane (17) has scored more goals among Premier League players in all competitions this season than Son Heung-Min (16 – level with Mohamed Salah). Daylight. #TOTBRE #EFL #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/pnmVxTXakn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 5, 2021

The North London club will face either Manchester United or Manchester City in the final to be played at Wembley in April.

While some thought it would be an easy ride for Spurs against their lower league opponents, it was not to be as Brentford gave another spirited display on Tuesday.

The Bees had already beaten four Premier League teams en route to this one-legged semi-final but Jose Mourinho’s side was a hard nut to crack.

Mourinho is just the third manager to reach the League Cup final with three different clubs

Though Brentford showed why they are fourth in the Championship with a gutsy and at times skillful display, Tottenham were deserving winners in the end.

The League Cup is the last silverware won by Spurs and it was in 1999 after lifting the FA Cup in 1991.

9 – Tottenham have reached their ninth League Cup final (four wins) with only Liverpool appearing in the competition’s showcase on more occasions (12). Dare? #TOTBRE #EFL #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/VCLRwp16e7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 5, 2021