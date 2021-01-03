The third away victory was recorded in the new Nigeria Professional Football League season on Sunday as Nasarawa United stunned Heartland FC 2-1 in Owerri.
A goal in each half from Chinedu Ohanachom and Adamu Hassan was adequate to give the Solid Miners a crucial away win and take them to the summit of the NPFL log.
Having played in Okigwe in the past seasons, Heartland were making a grand return to the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri for Sunday’s tie.
However, the fanfare that greeted the Naze Millionaires’ return to Owerri was short-lived when Ohanachom gave Nasarawa United a 14th minute lead in Sunday’s matchday two fixture.
Heartland’s equaliser did not come until the 63rd minute when Shedrack Oghali pulled the hosts level.
The hosts were back chasing the game again as Hassan restored the lead for the visitors in the 74th minute.
While Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men fought hard to at least avoid a home defeat, Nasarawa United held on tight to their slim lead to take the maximum points from the encounter.
Other fixtures
In the other fixtures across the match centres, the home teams did enough to win their games.
Rangers, Sunshine Stars, Lobi Stars, Warri Wolves all secured 1-0 victories over Akwa United, FC Ifeanyi Ubah, MFM FC, and Adamawa United respectively.
ALSO READ: NPFL: Adamu Hassan rejoins Nasarawa United
Kano Pillars were more convincing with a 2-0 win over Adamawa United while Dakkada FC came from a goal down to beat Jigawa Golden Stars 2-1.
The standings…
📉 #NPFL21 pic.twitter.com/rPqNGXs24s
— League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) January 3, 2021
NPFL – Matchday 2 Results
Dakkada 2-1 Jigawa
Rangers 1-0 Akwa
Heartland 1-2 Nasarawa
Pillars 2-0 Katsina
Lobi 1-0 MFM
Sunshine1-0 FC Ubah
Wolves 1-0 Adamawa
Abia 0-1 Rivers United
• Two away wins
• Rivers & Nasarawa are joint top with max 6 pts
• Heartland & Abia Warriors with two losses
