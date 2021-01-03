The Coal City of Enugu is expected to come alive this weekend as two heavyweights in the Nigeria Professional Football League, Rangers International and Akwa United, battle for match points.

The battleground for both teams is the Nnamdi Azikwe stadium fondly referred to as the Cathedral.

After gifting eternal rivals, Rivers United FC, all three points in their season opener, Rangers are desperate for maximum points against the visiting Akwa United team.

Interestingly, the Promise Keepers stunned the Flying Antelopes in their last visit; winning 2-1 at the Cathedral and while they would be hoping for a repeat, Rangers will be all out for revenge.

Previous meetings between these two football giants have always been tough and any team that ends up the winner must have done so through the skin of its teeth.

The ‘Flying Antelopes’ nonetheless still enjoy the bragging right over Akwa United in the 21 encounters they have played with eight wins while Akwa United had five with eight matches ending in draws.

For the Rangers’ midfield maestro, Ibrahim Olawoyin, starting on a bright note in the first home game for the season is important, hence he and his teammates cannot afford any slip-ups against Akwa United.

“We know this is our very first game of the season at home in Enugu, so we just have to give all our best to win the game and secure our first three points of the season,” Olawoyin told his club’s media team.

Rangers Coach, Salisu Yusuf, while profiling the match, said his team has just one target of emerging victorious in Sunday’s tie.

He said: “Our target is just to win and get the three points, have some goals and we believe that the group is in the right frame of mind to do that.”

Other Games

Apart from the Rangers vs Akwa United tie, there are a handful of other tasty fixtures like the one in Markurdi where Lobi Stars are hosting MFM FC.

Both teams enjoyed contrasting fortunes on the opening day of the season with MFM winning in Lagos and Lobi losing in their away tie in Nnewi.

Lobi Stars coach Kabiru Dogo has assured his players will not repeat the mistakes that cost them in Nnewi against FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

In Owerri, Heartland are playing host to Nasarawa United while Kano Pillars have a date with Katsina United in Kaduna.

Wikki Tourists are home to troubled Plateau United while FC Ifeanyi Ubah are in Akure for a date with Sunshine Stars.

NPFL Match Day 2 Fixtures

Kano Pillars Vs Katsina United

Heartland Vs Nasarawa United

Wikki Tourists Vs Plateau United

Kwara United Vs Enyimba Int’l (Postponed)

Lobi Stars Vs MFM

Rangers Int’l Vs Akwa United

Dakada Vs Jigawa G. Stars

Sunshine Stars Vs Ifeanyi Ubah

Warri Wolves Vs Adamawa United FC

Abia Warriors 0-1 Rivers United