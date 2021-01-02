ADVERTISEMENT

High-flying Rivers United have gone top on the Nigeria Professional Football League table following their 1-0 away win over Abia Warriors on Saturday.

This is the second away win in the new NPFL season after Kwara United set the tone with the victory in Jos over Plateau United on matchday 1.

The 20th minute goal scored by Fortune Omoniwari was enough to give Rivers United their second win in as many games in the new league season.

Omoniwari showed class yet again when he collected a fine pass and placed the ball into the bottom right corner beyond the outstretched hands of Abia Warriors‘ Ojo Olorunleke to score what was the winning goal.

Stanley Eguma’s men had started the season with a lone goal win over Rangers International before going on to record an identical win over Abia Warriors in Saturday’s tie.

In the same vien, Rivers United also ended Saturday’s game against Abia Warriors with 10 men same way they went a man down in the game against Rangers.

This time Nelson Esor was the culprit as he was sent off in 73rd minute for a second bookable offence after a poorly timed tackle

The Caf Confederation Cup campaigners who now have six points from two games would now shift thier focus to their continental assignment against Bloemfontein Celtics.

The Pride of Rivers have a massive 2-0 advantage from the first leg played in South Africa.