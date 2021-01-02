ADVERTISEMENT

Crystal Palace have started the year on a bright note; recording a 2-0 win over Sheffield United in their Premier League clash at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Eberechi Eze got one of the goals as Palace halted their poor run that has seen them go five games without a win and conceded more than 15 goals in the process.

It was Jeffrey Schlupp that gave Palace the dream start they wanted as he fired them in front four minutes into the game.

Eze doubled the lead for the Eagles in stoppage time of the first half as Crystal Palace went into the lead with a two-goal lead.

While both sides tried hard in the second half, their efforts were unsuccessful, as there were no more goals for either side.

With the victory, Palace are up to the 12th spot while Sheffield are still rooted to the bottom spot on the log.

Eze is among the players in the diaspora who Nigeria football officials are targeting to switch allegiance to represent the Super Eagles despite already featuring for the English age-grade teams

In the other tie played earlier, Tottenham Hotspur got off to a good start in the New Year as they pummeled Leeds United 3-0.

The victory by Jose Mourinho’s men has taken them to the third spot as move back to also challenge for the league title or at least a top-four finish.