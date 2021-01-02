ADVERTISEMENT

French club, Paris Saint-Germain, have officially announced Mauricio Pochettino as it’s new head coach.

He replaces Thomas Tuchel who was sacked a few days back after spending two and a half years at the club.

In a statement released on its website on Saturday, PSG announced the Argentine has signed a contract with the club until 30 June 2022, with an option for an extra year.

Pochettino, as indicated by PSG, will take his first training session for the Rouge & Bleu on 3 January 2021 following the winter break.

“I am really happy and honoured to become the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain,” said Mauricio Pochettino after signing his contract.

“I would like to thank the Club’s management for the trust they have placed in me. As you know, this club has always held a special place in my heart. I have wonderful memories, especially of the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes. I return to the Club today with a lot of ambition and humility, and am eager to work with some of the world’s most talented players.

“This team has fantastic potential and my staff and I will do everything we can to get the best for Paris Saint-Germain in all competitions. We will also do our utmost to give our team the combative and attacking playing identity that Parisian fans have always loved.”

“We are very pleased to welcome Mauricio Pochettino as first team coach,” said Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Chairman and CEO of Paris Saint-Germain. “I am proud to see our former captain returning to Paris Saint-Germain, as the Club has always remained his home. The return of Mauricio fits perfectly with our ambitions and it will be another exciting chapter for the club and one I am positive the fans will enjoy. With the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino, Paris Saint-Germain is committed to continue to build and move the club forward over the coming years.”

Pochettino, 48, has history at Paris Saint-Germain where, was a centre-back and club captain. He made 95 appearances for the Rouge & Bleu between 2001 and 2003, scoring six goals.

After retiring from playing, Mauricio began his coaching career at Espanyol FC between 2009 and 2012, before developing his experience in England with a spell from 2013 to 2014 at Southampton and then at Tottenham Hotspur from 2014 until 2019.