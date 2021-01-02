Rangers v Akwa Utd @Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium @4pm on Jan.3

Rangers started the new season with a 1-0 away loss to Rivers United and the first visitors, Akwa United have become sort of a bogey team to the Flying Antelopes. In their last visit to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium last February, Akwa snagged a 2-1 win courtesy of goals from Akarandut Orok and Ndifreke Effiong Udo. The seven-time league champions have not beaten United in their last five meetings but Coach Salisu Yusuf will want to change that history by delivering the first three points of the new season. Akwa drew their first game 0-0 with Dakkada and will be hoping their stranglehold on Rangers continues on Sunday.

Recent Form: Rangers [L-W-W-W-D]; Akwa Utd [D-D-D-L-D]

Head-to-head

16/02/20 NPF Rangers 1 – 2 Akwa Utd

09/02/20 NPF Akwa Utd 0 – 0 Rangers

08/06/19 NPF Akwa Utd 3 – 3 Rangers

13/05/18 NPF Rangers 0 – 0 Akwa Utd

14/01/18 NPF Akwa Utd 2 – 0 Rangers

Chelsea v Man. City @Stamford Bridge @5:30pm on Jan.3

If Frank Lampard has any designs for Chelsea to contest for the 2020/21 EPL title, then the meeting with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City team on Sunday is a must-win. City are level with Chelsea on points but they have two games in hand, which means the Blues need the victory to stay ahead whilst keeping in touch with Liverpool and Manchester United, who have become the clear leaders after week 16. City come into this tie fresher, on a 10-match unbeaten run and with a tighter defence. Chelsea have lost three of the last five and will be without the progressive Reece James while midfield creator, Hakim Ziyech is a doubt. Guardiola revealed that three unidentified but important City players will be unavailable for Sunday’s match because of COVID-19 while Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus have already been ruled out. Will these absences swing the favour Chelsea’s way?

Recent Form: Chelsea [D-L-W-L-L]; Man. City [W-W-W-D-D]

Head-to-head

25/06/20 PRL Chelsea 2 – 1 Man. City

23/11/19 PRL Man. City 2 – 1 Chelsea

24/02/19 LEC Chelsea 0 – 0 Man. City

10/02/19 PRL Man. City 6 – 0 Chelsea

08/12/18 PRL Chelsea 2 – 0 Man. City

Rangers v Celtic @Ibrox Stadium @1:30pm on Jan.2

The 227th Old Firm derby takes place on Saturday with Celtic hoping to put bring a stop to a Rangers’ waltz through the season. Rangers have lost just twice in the 2020/21 season – a 1-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen last August in the Europa League and the second in the second week of December, a 3-2 to St Mirren in the League Cup. In the league, Steven Gerrard’s men have won 19 of 21 matches, scored 56 goals in the process and conceded just five. For Celtic, the season has lurched from near crisis to full-blown crisis while they are a massive 16 points behind their major rivals, even though they have three games in hand. Celtic have to be wary of Alfredo Morelos, who will be chomping at the bit to score his first-ever Rangers goal against Celtic in his 14th appearance against them. A lot is riding on this for Neil Lennon as he tries to gain back some respect from the Celtic fans. Will Celtic inflict Rangers’ first league defeat of the season?

Recent Form: Rangers [W-W-W-W-L]; Celtic [W-W-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

Prediction: Rangers 3-1 Celtic

Real Madrid v Celta Vigo @Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano @9pm on Jan.2

Celta Vigo will bounce into Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Saturday night on the back of a seven-match unbeaten run that has seen them rise to eighth on the table with 23 points. Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane wants an immediate response to the stumble away to Elche in their last match where they were forced to a 1-1 result. The only player missing for Zidane is the Brazilian youngster, Rodrygo while Eden Hazard is back in contention. Leading the line for Celta is the evergreen Iago Aspas, who is back to great scoring form, having already scored nine this campaign. He will be partnered by the burly and hardworking Santi Mina. Will Real drop more points in pursuit of Atletico?

Recent Form: Real Madrid [D-W-W-W-W]; Celta Vigo [W-D-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

16/02/20 LAL Real Madrid 2 – 2 Celta Vigo

17/08/19 LAL Celta Vigo 1 – 3 Real Madrid

16/03/19 LAL Real Madrid 2 – 0 Celta Vigo

11/11/18 LAL Celta Vigo 2 – 4 Real Madrid

12/05/18 LAL Real Madrid 6 – 0 Celta Vigo

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo