Everton have started the year 2021 on a disappointing note following their 0-1 loss to West Ham United in their Premier League tie at Goodison Park on Friday.

Alex Iwobi was conspicuously missing for the Toffees having suffered a slight knock in training in the build-up to Friday’s tie.

Carlo Ancelotti told the media he opted not to risk Iwobi against West Ham but that decision seems to have backfired as Everton failed to hit the right rhythm in the absence of the former Arsenal star.

Iwobi has been a regular figure in Ancelotti’s side since November; starting their last eight matches across all competitions.

It was Tomas Soucek who scored the first English Premier League goal of 2021 as West Ham secured the crucial away win over Everton.

Soucek struck for the visitors in the 86th minute to end Everton’s streak of four league wins.

5 – Tomas Soucek is now West Ham United's top scorer in the Premier League this season with five goals. Winner? pic.twitter.com/UidcjLCxhM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 1, 2021

A win for the Toffees could have taken them as high as the second position on the EPL standings but they now remain 4th on 29 points with West Ham 10th on 26.

With no fans allowed due to coronavirus restrictions, West Ham’s David Moyes registered his first win at Goodison Park as an opposition manager.

1 – West Ham boss David Moyes has secured his first win at Goodison Park in five visits in all competitions since leaving Everton in 2013 (L4). Relief. pic.twitter.com/7b3e6uPdii — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 1, 2021

The Scot had lost all four previous appearances by an aggregate of 12-1 on a ground where he had success until leaving Everton for Manchester United in 2013.

Everton will be away to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the next round of games while West Ham will be at home to relegation-haunted West Brom in their next Premier League fixture