Liverpool missed the chance to extend their lead at the summit of the English Premier League table following their barren draw against Newcastle United at St James’ Park Wednesday night.

Though the Reds were far from their usual best, they still created a couple of chances but failed to make them count.

Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all had their chances but were either denied by the spectacular goalkeeping of Karl Darlow or just failed to hit it right.

This is the second draw for the Reds in two successive games, having played out a 1-1 against West Brom.

The solitary point from Wednesday’s tie sees Liverpool lead the Premier League by three points heading into 2021, having played a game more than closest challengers, Manchester United.

As for Newcastle, the point picked against the Reds sees them leapfrog Crystal Palace in the table and offers hope of a brighter spell ahead in the new year.

The other game for the day between Tottenham and Fulham was called off due to coronavirus concerns at the West London club.

This becomes the third Premier League fixture to be postponed because of coronavirus this season.

Despite 18 positive cases confirmed across the league on Tuesday, the Premier League insists there are no plans to pause the league yet.