Despite having two games at hand, Atletico Madrid will be ending the year as the top team on the LaLiga standings ahead of defending champions and city rivals, Real Madrid.

Diego Simeone’s men secured a lone goal victory over Getafe Wednesday night at the Wanda Metropolitano to cement their number one status for the calendar year.

Luis Suarez scored the all-important goal to hand Simeone victory in his 500th game in charge of the club.

Atletico have now garnered 35 points from 14 games and their massive +22 goals difference is another huge advantage for them.

Simeone’s side are chasing a first league title since 2014 as they hope to halt the Real Madrid, Barcelona age-long dominance in LaLiga.

Just on Tuesday, Atletico parted ways with striker Diego Costa after the Spain international fell out of favour at the club.

Suarez and Joao Felix have been preferred to Costa up front this season, and Simeone will feel vindicated in his decision as the Uruguayan striker delivered for the umpteenth time against Getafe.

Apart from the good run in LaLiga, Atletico Madrid are also doing fine in the Champions League where they are in the Round of 16 and pitched against Chelsea.