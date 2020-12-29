ADVERTISEMENT

In what was a frigidly cold Manchester night, United took all of 93 minutes to break down a youthful Wolves side as Marcus Rashford’s deflected shot off Romain Saiss gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men the three points that took them second behind Liverpool at the end of 2020. United had more possession and their energy and maybe extra day of rest paid dividends in the five minutes that were added.

The first scoring chance fell to Wolves in the 10th minute as Adama Traore burst into the United half and set up Pedro Neto but his shot was too close to David de Gea. On 24 minutes, Joao Moutinho’s deep free-kick was headed against the post by Romain Saiss.

The best United chance in the first half fell to their talisman, Bruno Fernandes, in the 35th minute when the Portuguese got on the blind side of Ki-Jana, However Rui Patricio was alert enough to save with his legs.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team had about 60 per cent of the ball possession but could only create one shot on target while Wolves’ raids on the counter saw them hit David de Gea’s goal with four shots which the United goalkeeper saved.

The second half was more of the same – United with more of the ball but Wolves continually dangerous led by the speedy Traore. Edinson Cavani got the ball in the net on 68 minutes but it was correctly judged offside and chalked off. In the 74th minute, Paul Pogba shot from about 40m which brought a good save out of Patricio as United ramped up the pressure on the Wolves backline.

De Gea made another save for his team from a Rayan Ait-Nouri shot with nine minutes on the clock as spaces began to appear courtesy of the quick turnaround in matches at this time of the year in the EPL. Wolves were worth a point but United proved too canny at the end and ended the night two points behind Liverpool.