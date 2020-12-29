ADVERTISEMENT

The management of Nigeria Professional Football League club, Plateau United, has threatened to place their entire team on half salary following their poor start to the season.

While the tweet on Plateau United’s Twitter handle suggests that the half salary ‘punishment’ is already in force, one of the top players at the troubled club told PREMIUM TIMES that is not the actual case.

“Plateau United Football Club has placed the entire team on half salary following their poor start to the NPFL after going down 2-nil to Kwara United in Jos.

“The General Manager of the Club, Pius Henwan gave the directive while addressing players and coaches of the team,” the tweet on the Plateau United page read.

However, one of Plateau United’s top players who does not want his name in print admitted that they were indeed addressed by the General Manager of the Club, Pius Henwan.

The defender, however, said the GM only threatened he would place the team on half salary if the results fail to improve.

“It is not true that we have been placed on half salary yet. The GM addressed us and what he said was that he will put players on half salary if they didn’t brace up and give out their best as expected of them” the Plateau United player stated.

Since returning to competitive football after the elongated coronavirus induced break, Plateau United have lost the two games they have played in Jos.

The Peace Boys lost to Simba FC in the first leg of their CAF Champions League tie and even though they pulled a barren draw in the second leg in Tanzania, it was not enough to keep them on the continent.

In their opening game in the NPFL, the former league champions were beaten 2-0 by visiting Kwara United on Sunday and that result did not go down well with officials of Plateau United.